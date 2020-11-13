Aya Nakamura is very close to Vladimir Boudnikoff!

On the occasion of the launch party for her new album, Aya Nakamura was very close to Vladimir Boudnikoff!

Hitherto very discreet, Aya Nakamura appears more and more complicit with Vladimir Boudnikoff, on social networks.

This is nothing new: singer Aya Nakamura is no longer a heart to take! Indeed, after a complicated relationship with rapper Niska in 2019, the star would be in love again.

Rather discreet about her intimate life, the interpreter of “DjaDja” nevertheless formalized her relationship with her producer on October 18!

The beauty hinted at the news on her Instagram account. So, she had posted a photo in Story, where we saw the lovers hugging in front of the camera, face masks and both wearing white bathrobes.

“My lossa,” Aya Nakamura wrote in the caption, followed by a heart emoji. A tender nickname which means, among other things, “handsome boy”.

AYA NAKAMURA: A SNAP STORY REMOVED?

Since then, Aya Nakamura seems to gradually break down barriers and show herself to the whole world. So, during her launch party in honor of her new album, the beauty posted numerous photos and videos on Snapchat.

We see her, surrounded by her relatives, swaying and chanting the words of her brand new songs. However, one of her Snapchat Stories caught our attention.

Indeed, the singer has published a Boomerang in which we see her approaching Vladimir as if to kiss him. However, she would then have deleted it. Wouldn’t the young woman be totally ready?

For her part, her companion did not hesitate to congratulate her sweetheart on her new album. Thus, on her Instagram account, he writes: “We spent days, nights, weeks in the studio on this album. And if there is one thing I can guarantee you, there is immense talent behind this woman. One of the greatest French artists. Open your ears wide. This album has a soul, a special flavor … I think so … I hope you like it as we all enjoyed doing it “.



