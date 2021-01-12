Aya Nakamura is present for the Victoires de la Musique!

To the delight of her millions of fans, Aya Nakamura is present for the 2021 Victoires de la Musique! It is confirmed, Aya Nakamura is indeed in the running for the 2021 Victoires de la Musique in the “female artist” category. The 36th ceremony will therefore take place on February 12.

In less than a month, the 36th Victoires de la Musique ceremony will take place. The 2021 edition announces very heavy!

Indeed, there are some very big headliners, but also, completely new categories. Yes, you did hear it.

The “male” and “female” revelations of the year are thus added to the list. In the first, we therefore find Hatik, Hervé and Noé Preszow.

On the women’s side, Yseult, Clou and Lous and the Yakuza clash for the coveted trophy. But that’s not all !

One category has for its part bowed out. You will no doubt have understood it, so it is “Stage Revelation”. Indeed, the current situation has not really allowed artists to perform on stage …

As for the singers, the audience was therefore pleasantly surprised to learn of the participation of the very famous Aya Nakamura.

The performer of La dot will therefore compete in the category of “female artist” of the year. Aya Nakamura intends to leave with the reward!

AYA NAKAMURA AT THE VICTORIES OF MUSIC 2021!

At only 25 years old, Aya Nakamura emerges as one of the most popular French artists of the moment. The very famous singer is causing a sensation!

It must be said that she has a lot of talent. It thus connects projects, but above all, very big successes. We can no longer count the number of his hits!

She is also considered to be the most popular French-speaking artist around the world. Yes, you did hear … The numbers say it!

And this year, there is a very good chance that she will leave the 36th Victoires de la Musique ceremony with her first trophy. In any case, that’s what his fans hope for.

At his side, in the “female artist” category, we therefore find Pomme and Suzane. Some then speak of an easy victory for the interpreter of Jolie Nana, even if her competitors also hope to leave with the precious sesame.

For the first time in her career, Aya Nakamura therefore has every chance. Now all you have to do is wait for the famous ceremony!

In fact, we already know the name of the winner of the “most streamed title” category. It’s about Gradur with his song Ne come back, as a feat with Heuss l’Enfoiré.

We will meet on February 12 on France 2, with Stéphane Bern and Laury Tilleman!