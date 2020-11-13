Aya Nakamura is pleased with the release of her album AYA

Singer Aya Nakamura has just released her new album titled “AYA”. And she is already a total fan of it! After a million passed with her previous album, Aya Nakamura is back with her brand new project entitled “Aya”. And she hopes to achieve the same success!

While we are pleased to find “Jolie Nana”, Aya’s first single on which we have ambianced ourselves all summer, it is clear that this was only the tip of the iceberg. In total, 15 tracks make up the album!

We find in passing a very large cast with artists such as Ms. Banks or Oboy for example! But the most unexpected feat remains “Never Again”, with British artist Stormzy.

The two stars thus offer a title far from the sunny hits that were until then the hallmark of Aya Nakamura.

AYA NAKAMURA VERY PROUD OF HER NEW ALBUM!

Since the release of her new album, the beautiful Aya Nakamura has not stopped filming herself in Story of her Instagram account. Thus, we see her doing playback on many of her titles.

The young woman therefore seems happy with the work done. And this is not the only one! His darling and producer, Vladimir Boudnikoff, also congratulated him.

Still on Instagram, the latter writes: “We spent days, nights, weeks in the studio on this album. And if there is one thing I can guarantee you, there is immense talent behind this woman. One of the greatest French artists. Open your ears wide. This album has a soul, a special flavor… Well I think… I hope you like it as we all enjoyed doing it “.

Then he adds: “Peace be upon you. And thank you to all those who have contributed to this project from near or far… ”. A message shared by Aya Nakamura who seems to confirm his words.

And you, what do you think of this new album?



