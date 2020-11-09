Aya Nakamura is jealous that she turned off M Pokora!

Yesterday, at MTV EMA, Aya Nakamura lost a prize to M Pokora. The latter could not hide her disappointment on Twitter …

Sunday November 8, 2020 took place the MTV European Music Awards ceremony. An event that rewards artists on a European scale each year. Aya Nakamura then proved to be a sore loser.

The 25-year-old singer, Aya Nakamura, was nominated in the “Best French Artist” category alongside Soprano, Vitaa & Slimane, M Pokora and Gims.

At 7 p.m. sharp, the winner was announced during a Facebook live stream on the MTV page. And it was M Pokora who won! Christina Milian’s sweetheart can only be proud.

Thus, the latter did not fail to make a speech to his many fans: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this trophy. I am very happy to be the French Artist of the Year at the MTV EMAs. This is the first time, I know you voted like crazy, so thank you from the bottom of my heart, I owe you and I owe you so much. I would like to dedicate this trophy to everyone who works in the event industry, in culture. I think of you very much and I hope that we will find ourselves very soon on stage or on the roads. Take care of yourself, have a happy holiday and I kiss you. See you soon, “he exclaimed.

This is likely to cheer up the singer who has continued to express his sadness at the cancellation of several concert dates.

But his victory was not to everyone’s liking. Indeed, the pill has trouble passing for Aya Nakamura …



