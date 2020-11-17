Aya Nakamura Daily replies “I have nothing against show”

On the phone with Cyril Hanouna in TPMP, Aya Nakamura has cleared things up regarding her absence at Quotidien!

On the set of TPMP, Aya Nakamura, on the phone with Cyril Hanouna, clarified her absence on the set of Quotidien.

Yesterday, Monday November 17, in TPMP, Cyril Hanouna wanted to come back to the small conflict between Yann Barthes, the presenter of Quotidien, and Aya Nakamura. Indeed, last week, the host tackled the singer on the set of Daily, explaining that she had just planted them. Ouch!

For Cyril Hanouna, it seemed obvious that the non-arrival of Djadja’s interpreter was due to the choice of dancers proposed by the production of the show. Baba therefore decided to call Aya Nakamura, live on TPMP, to check her info. And, no luck, it wasn’t at all! Pity !

Yes, if the singer of Malian origin did not visit Quotidien, it is for a completely different reason. Is that so ?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

AYA NAKAMURA CONFIRMS, LIVE IN TPMP, HAVING NOTHING AGAINST DAILY!

Yesterday Cyril Hanouna decided to call singer Aya Nakamura, live on TPMP. Indeed, Baba wanted her to confirm that she did not come to the set of Quotidien because of the production.

Unfortunately for him, it was not. Oops!

Indeed, after Baba asked him, “Did they put you dancers that you didn’t like?” “Pretty Nana’s interpreter replied:

“It has nothing to do with dancers and I have nothing against Daily. ”

Simple but effective !

So that’s not why the pretty brunette didn’t come to Quotidien.

In the ensuing conversation, the artist reiterated that she had nothing against the show. In fact, she has confirmed that she would be happy to be on the set of Quotidien, if the production invites her again. Awesome, isn’t it?

All’s well, which ends well!

We, in any case, we can’t wait to see her in Quotidien!



