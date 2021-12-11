AXS, MANA, SAND and BLOK: ATHs and Current Status of Metaverse Coins

Metaverse tokens, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of the second half of 2021, received their share from the last withdrawal, although they experienced great increases after Facebook changed its name to Meta. So, what’s the latest on popular metaverse tokens?

Axie Infinity and Decentraland

The largest metaverse cryptocurrency by market cap is Axie Infinity (AXS), according to CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, AXS is ranked 27th among all cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of $6.19 billion.

Looking at the AXS price, it is seen that the cryptocurrency has lost 1.1% in the last 24 hours, 8% in the last week and 30% in the last month. Reaching the ATH level with $ 165 on November 6, AXS is trading at $ 101 at the time of publication.

On the other hand, Decentraland (MANA) follows AXS with a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and ranks 28th among all cryptocurrencies. MANA, which lost 1% in the last 24 hours, gained 1.6% in the last week and 32% in the last month.

MANA, which was trading at $3.38 at the time of writing, recorded its ATH with $5.90 on November 25.

The Sandbox and Bloktopia

In terms of market cap, The Sandbox (SAND) ranks 3rd among metaverse tokens and 38th among all cryptocurrencies. SAND, which has a market value of $ 4.55 billion, is seen to have decreased by 2.4% in the last 24 hours. In addition, although SAND has decreased by 4.9% in the last 1 week, it seems to have increased 111% in the last 1 month.

Bloktopia (BLOK), which has been mentioned frequently recently, ranks 228th among all cryptocurrencies with a market value of 654 million dollars. BLOCK, which was traded at $0.07 as of the writing of the article, reached its record level with $0.17 on October 31st.

In addition, BLOK, which has increased by 4% in the last 24 hours, lost 13% in the last week and gained 7% in the last 1 month.