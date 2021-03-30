AXS Huobi Takes Flight With Global News

Huobi Global announced that it will list Axie Infinity (AXS). After the announcement, the AXS price gained more than 50 percent.

Huobi Global stated that AXS deposits started on March 30, while transactions with AXS / USDT, AXS / BTC, AXS / ETH parities started. Huobi users will be able to make AXS withdrawals as of March 31st.

The AXS price has risen to over $ 7, gaining more than 50 percent after the Huobi announcement. The trading volume on Binance, the most traded exchange, reached $ 76 million.

Latest situation in AXS

Current price: $ 7.33 *

Monthly increase: 369%

Weekly increase: 85%

Market value: $ 337 million

Trade volume: 153 million dollars

ATH: 30 March 2021 – $ 7.33

* According to CoinGecko data