AXS Domain Reddit Founder Will Invest In These Altcoins!

Previously co-founder of Reddit to Ethereum-based NFT game Axie Infinity (AXS), this time he launched a startup focused on tokens in the Polygon ecosystem.

New investment from Ohanian investing in Axie Infinity (AXS)

Ethereum scaling project Polygon and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six have jointly launched a $200 million venture to invest in Web3 social media and gaming projects. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said the funding initiative is in dollars, not Polygon’s MATIC tokens. Nailwal will invest in startups based on Polygon technology and support equity and token rounds, he said. Projects in the Polygon ecosystem include coins such as Aave, Curve, Reef, Uma, and stablecoins such as USD Coin, Grax.

Nailwal said Polygon and Seven Seven Six are “striving to contribute to a fair internet where users control their data and privacy.” It is not specified how much each side contributed. This is Seven Seven Six’s second such venture-driven Web3 social media project. Last month, the firm launched a $100 million effort for projects being built in Solana. Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six initiative has invested in the Ethereum-based NFT game Axie Infinity, among other industry projects. He was a seed investor at crypto exchange Coinbase while his previous VC firm was at Initialized Capital. Axie Infinity is the leading crypto game with over $3.7 billion in NFT trading volume to date.