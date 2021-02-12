Axiom Verge 2 has release date revealed for 2021

Epic Games held a special showcase this week to showcase some new games that would be released in its store throughout this year. One of the most interesting surprises was Axiom Verge 2, which had already been announced in 2019, but hasn’t gained anything new since.

The Metroidvania-style indie game (which was inspired by the original 2D Metroid) did not have much information revealed, only that it should be released later this year and that its PC version will be available in the Epic Games store exclusively. Other than that, a version for the Nintendo Switch was already promised, which is not a big surprise, since the first game was very successful on the hybrid console.

It is not yet known exactly whether the exclusivity of the PC version will be temporary, as is the case with many games released from the Epic Games store. Still, we’re sure fans won’t be waiting for a Steam release to take advantage of this long-awaited sequel.

If you haven’t seen the official trailer for Axiom Verge 2, just take a look at the video above. As you can see, it maintains the challenging mechanics of the original, but of course it will have some interesting news and enemies.