AWS down: Amazon cloud drops Alexa and other services

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud computing services platform, is experiencing instability on Wednesday afternoon (25). Amazon’s infrastructure is responsible for the functioning of a number of websites and applications.

Services like Alexa, Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark and Anchor were among those affected. According to Amazon’s status panel, “the Kinesis Data Streams API is currently undermined in the US-EAST-1 region”.

The DownDetector website already records a series of complaints about Amazon’s downfall. On the heat map, Brazil and the United States appear to have been the most affected.



