Awkward! Remember When Ryan Gosling Was Stunned When Asked If He Would Like to Play Batman?

Ryan Gosling is one of the actors who supported the versatility of his characters from the very beginning. Despite being part of the industry since childhood, Gosling didn’t jump at the opportunity to be part of a big movie franchise. The actor, step by step with each brilliant choice of the film, has deeply hammered into our heads the fact that he is one of the most excellent performers in the industry.

Given that the actor always likes versatility, the indie movie star was asked if he was ready to play Batman in the DC Extended Universe, and, let’s just say, his reaction was not on the same level as Henry Cavill, who jumped up and down after he was chosen for the role. Superman.

Ryan Gosling wants to play Batman?

The actor smoothly transformed into every character he took, whether it was a hopeless romantic or a boyfriend of a super-doll. And given the stranglehold of superhero movies, fans wanted to know if Gosling could enter the DC universe as Batman. It was in 2018, when Ryan Gosling was basking in the success of the Neil Armstrong biopic “The First Man.” In an interview at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Ryan Gosling answered very questioningly when asked about the role of Batman.

The Batman character in the DC universe has a rich legacy. Although Robert Pattinson had not yet come up with a costume at that time, he already had the imprint of great actors such as Michael Keaton, Adam West, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

Given the legacy, we were all expecting a “I’m ready when you’re ready” response to DC from Ryan Gosling. Now we agree that it’s unrealistic to expect his eyes to light up at the mention of Batman.

But the actor became so embarrassed in his attempt to find a respectful way to say that he did not want to play this role that he did not even answer the question. Instead, Gosling put it in Damien Chazelle’s bucket. The irony is that Chazelle is not even an actor. However, fortunately for the actor La La Land, the director knew how to answer the question correctly. “Neil Armstrong is a real superhero, so you know…” Gosling may be a superstar, but he won’t be wearing superhero costumes anytime soon.

