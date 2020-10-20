Away: Netflix cancels space series starring Hilary Swank

Netflix continues to surprise fans by canceling its productions. The victim of the time was Away, a drama and science fiction series starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank, which was canceled after just one season.

The announcement of the cancellation is surprising because Away has achieved good numbers in its audience on the platform. The series debuted on September 4, the same week that the Nielsen Institute began to release data on the 10 most watched productions on the platform.

In the opening week, Away reached the Top 10 in streaming, reaching 7th place, and in the following week, reached the second place. In the following weeks, the program continued to feature in the Top 10 of the platform, but even so, the Netflix bosses decided to cancel it, since the decision is based on the views achieved in relation to the cost of production.

Apparently, Away did not pass this point, which caused the cancellation.

Away is an epic love story and an emotional tale involving humanity’s greatest effort – the first human mission to Mars. The series centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind in order to command an international space crew embarking on a treacherous year-long mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need each other if we want to accomplish impossible things.

This is yet another series with a female protagonist that was canceled by Netflix, which previously had opted not to renew productions like GLOW, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Teenage Bounty Hunters.



