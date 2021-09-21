Award-Winning Movies You Can Find In The Star+ Catalog

Star Plus Brasil, a new Disney streaming, arrived at the end of August 2021, bringing a very interesting catalog with successful series such as The Walking Dead and This is Us, as well as several award-winning films acclaimed by the public and channels. sports.

In the movies category, Star+ is not lacking, with several blockbusters, must-have classics, genres of all styles and a surprising amount of critically acclaimed films recognized at various awards.

In this article, we’ve separated some good movies to watch on Star+, all of them are Oscar nominated movies and that took the statuette in some category.

12 years of slavery

This drama about slavery tells the story of Solomon Northup, a free black, born in the United States, who was kidnapped and forced to start living as a slave. His slavery lasted 12 years, until he was freed. The work won 3 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2014.

Black swan

Black Swan tells the story of Nina, a young and tranquil dancer, the perfect choice for the role of White Swan in the classic Swan Lake. Nina is challenged by the director to also play the Black Swan, and ends up revealing her dark and dangerous side so that she can get a perfect presentation. Natalie Portman, who played Nina, won the Oscar for best actress.

The form of water

Winner of the 2018 Academy Award for Best Picture, Guillermo del Toro’s film tells the story of some secret experiments that the US army carried out during the Cold War. Elisa, the caretaker of the building where these experiments took place, ends up seeing her life change after meeting a strange aquatic being who lived in the laboratory.