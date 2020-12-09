Award-winning director Taika Waititi creates short film for Xbox

Taika Waititi, who directed productions like What We Do in The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok, has produced a short film for the Xbox Series X.

The powerful version of the Xbox Series, prepared by Microsoft for the new generation, the Xbox Series X was released about 1 month ago. A short film was shared for the Xbox Series X recently.

The short film, called Lucid Odyssey, is directed by Taika Waititi, who previously directed productions such as What We Do in The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok. The short film stars YouTuber named MoonLiteWolf.

The dream you watch in the video is a dream of MoonLiteWolf. A technique called Hypnagogia is used. Hypnagogia is a method used to describe what a person experiences in the hypnagogic state, the process of falling asleep. MoonLiteWolf is brought to this state and his dream is told. The narrated dream is also turned into a video.



