Avery Warner’s 90-day Fitness Journey in pictures

Avery Warner was featured in season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days,” and fitness has always been an important part of the reality TV star’s lifestyle. In the fourth season, Avery flew to Australia to meet her ex-boyfriend and dating coach Ash Naek. The couple had ups and downs in their relationship, and they broke up shortly after Avery visited Australia. In the episode “Up to 90 Days”, Avery said that the couple broke up because Ash didn’t follow the diet they were both on. However, Ash later claimed that there were actually some problems with jealousy in the relationship.

Since then, the owner of a small cannabis business has made headlines because of her controversial political views. In addition, in 2021, Avery attracted the attention of fans when her photos went viral, in which she looked almost unrecognizable after plastic surgery. The 34-year-old participant in the filming of the film “The Groom for 90 days” strongly shares the opinions of fans.

Related: The 90-day Groom: what happened to Avery Warner before 90 Days S4

Avery is currently moderately active on her Instagram page, where she shares photos from her daily life with her followers. The “90-day Groom” star also talked about her personal fitness goals. The mother of two has always been in great shape, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, her ambitious fitness journey ran into an obstacle. Since the gyms reopened, Avery has been sharing progress photos on Instagram, showing off her toned physique.

Avery before quarantine

In 2020 , Avery posted a retrospective photo with the caption “Before quarantine… Who is ready to take revenge on their body?” The athletic participant of the series “90-day groom” showed off her abs and muscular arms before the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the shape of her life. Avery has always been open about her body changes on Instagram, and it seems that her pre—quarantine body is her goal.

Avery In 2020

When the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in 2020, Avery posted a photo of herself celebrating her thirty-third birthday. In the birthday photo, Avery’s impressive pre-quarantine muscles are no longer as noticeable as before. However, the “90-day Groom” star still looked incredibly fit, and the comments section was inundated with compliments to her figure in uniform.

Avery In 2022

In the spring of 2022, Avery showed off a slightly slimmed-down figure in a white dress with the hashtag “I feel”. Since the gym reopened, Avery continues to do fitness and is happy with the results. Avery has always been confident and proud of her athletic physique, but the hardworking and purposeful star of “90-day Groom: Up to 90 Days” clearly likes to challenge herself and share the results with her subscribers.