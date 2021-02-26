AVerMedia launches two new webcam models

AVerMedia confirms the launch of two new webcam models dedicated to low-level and professional users. So are the PW310P and PW315.

AVerMedia introduces two new high-performance webcam models designed to “deliver the best streaming experience for the home.” The PW310P and PW315 are designed for any level of user, whether you are a beginner, expert or have medium knowledge.

“With the launch of these two new devices, we are excited to offer a wide range for all audiences with a full range of webcams. We set out to help people around the world overcome the challenges generated during COVID-19, “Michael Kuo, president and CEO of AVerMedia, says in a press release. Therefore, these cameras allow “to work, learn, create and go online quickly and easily without sacrificing any video and audio quality.”

While the PW310P has been designed for users who need to connect in video of a little advanced profile, the PW315 goes further. This webcam can be adapted to those seeking higher quality video and audio, such as content creators. It transmits at 60 fps with Full HD video, almost nothing. The first model will arrive at some point next March; however, for the PW315 we won’t have to wait any longer: it’s on sale now.

Then we leave you with the features offered by both models.

AverMedia PW310P and PW315, full features

PW310P

1080p video quality

78 degree field of view

Legende autofocus

360 degree rotatable design

Dual stereo microphone

Privacy shutter

Video Settings Adjustment

Mounting bracket for easy connection to PC / laptops

PW315

1080p video quality

Aperture F2.2

95 degree wide angle lens

Video Settings Adjustment

AI noise reduction

Fixed focus motion tracking and AI

Dual microphones

Privacy shutter

ePTZ (digital pan, tilt and zoom)

360 degree swivel

¼ thread tripod mount