AVerMedia Launches Its New Control Center For YouTubers

AVerMedia: The well-known brand of gaming accessories has presented its new control center and audio mixer together with a new dynamic XLR microphone. AVerMedia, the well-known gaming accessories brand, has presented its two new tools especially indicated for YouTubers and Streamers with the Live Streamer NEXUS audio mixer and control center together with the Live Streamer MIC 330 dynamic microphone, two devices especially indicated to have a greater control of live shows and videos and sound with the highest possible quality, respectively.

Available soon

The Live Streamer NEXUS is a 6-track audio mixer. 3 are physical inputs (optical, line input and XLR), the other 3 are virtual and you can link them with a PC for streaming. The NEXUS control center consists of a 5 ”IPS touch screen and 4 dedicated function buttons. “Through the NEXUS app, creators will be able to fully customize the control panel and have full control of their streams. Scene changes, custom sounds, music, real-time chat viewing, viewer and follower counter, volume control, and much more. The NEXUS offers a new level of control for all content creators ”, they assure from AVerMedia.

On the other hand, the Live Streamer MIC 330, a dynamic XLR microphone hits the market to help content creators sound their best with minimal hassle, so they can focus on creating without having to worry about broadcasting. audio. So much so, that “its built-in pop filter adds an additional layer of protection that will help creators filter out those hidden sounds and keep the viewer’s ear happy,” they conclude from AVerMedia.

Both devices arrive to optimize the work of content creators to the maximum, either in videos for YouTube or live through streaming. At the moment there is no launch date or prices available for both devices, although their managers assure that they will soon be available on the market.