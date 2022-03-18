AVerMedia Expands Its Live Streamer Range With An Articulated Arm And A Microphone Filter

AVerMedia: The Taiwanese company presents two new peripherals that join its family of products specially designed for streamers; already available. AVerMedia, the well-known Taiwanese company specialized in peripherals for computing and gaming, has presented its new range of Live Streamer products with which to complement its audio ecosystem specially designed for streamers and content creators. These are the new Live Streamer Arm and Live Streamer Pop Filter, fully compatible with the existing Live Streamer Mic 330 and Live Streamer AX310.

An articulated arm and a professional quality filter

Thus, the AVerMedia Live Streamer Arm is constructed from aluminum and offers novel features with support for both articulating arm style and low profile style in one device. Being strong and agile is important for a mic arm and by having joints that can rotate along 7 axes, the Live Streamer Arm provides flexibility unlike any other mic arm on the market.

Plus, it uses its own pre-built cable management to hide them from view for a sleek, understated setup. It is capable of supporting up to 1.8kg and other devices such as mirrorless cameras, webcams and more. For its part, the Live Streamer Pop Filter helps reduce plosives in the streamer’s voice so that it always sounds perfect.

Constructed of premium material, the Live Streamer Pop Filter consists of a metal frame with soft material used to mount it to the microphone. The filter’s modular design not only makes it compact, but also helps it to be easily removed for cleaning when needed. The metal mesh is custom designed to reduce plosives extremely well when used on the Live Streamer Mic 330 and, thanks to the unique design, blends seamlessly with the microphone.

Both peripherals are already available in specialized stores.