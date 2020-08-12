Avengers won’t reach 60 FPS in performance mode

Crystal Dynamics confirms that the goal is to provide a smooth gaming experience, but they do not guarantee that the frame rate will reach 60 frames.

Marvel’s Avengers will have a performance mode on PS4 Pro, as confirmed by Crystal Dynamics on the occasion of the arrival of the beta of the title before its launch; but it won’t hit 60 FPS. The North American study has confirmed in a meeting with WCCFTech that the goal is to reach these figures, it is their wish, but in the current generation it is not possible.

Marvel’s Avengers will have variable frequency in the present generation

“That’s the goal,” says Shawn Escayg, creative director of the play, along with combat director, Vince Napoli, at the round table where the interview took place. The latter adds that “they will not be 60 [images] consistent, but they will be as high as possible; a variable refresh rate that will depend on the number of characters that there are things that are happening ”.

Unlike PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, where a refresh rate of 60 images per second will be achieved, among other improvements such as ultra-low load times, greater environmental occlusion or anisotropic filtering, the current generation is working on optimizing this particular performance mode: “Personally, I would love to see that 60 FPS all the time, we keep pushing towards it. It is always our goal ”, insists Napoli, but Escayg responds by ensuring that optimization and polishing will be one of his priority list with Marvel’s Avengers“ until the end ”.

The benefits of accessing the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be many, however, as “content will load instantly, and players can jump from mission to mission seamlessly from anywhere in the game world.” In addition, those who buy Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 or Xbox One will not have to pay again to download the game in the new generation, but it will be totally free. In PlayStation territory, there will also be exclusive content; to highlight, Spider-Man as a selectable character.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Coming soon to Google Stadia, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Here’s a breakdown of the dates for the free open beta.



