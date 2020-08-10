Avengers will have exclusive content for corporate clients

The Crystal Dynamics video game closes an agreement with telemarketers such as Verizon Up or Virgin Media; also other electronic companies like Intel.

Marvel’s Avengers will feature exclusive content for customers of various Internet operators in the United States. The Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics video game, as the content creator JayShockblast has advanced with graphic material, will not only have exclusive content for PlayStation players (such as Spider-Man in the case of the characters) but also for those who have hired your online infrastructure at providers like Verizon Up and Virgin Media.

Intel, 5 Gum, Verizon Up, Virgin Media… distribution of cosmetic content

But here it is not all, because companies like Intel or the gumball company 5 Gum will also have their own exclusive set of suits. Those who are clients of any of these companies will be able to claim these contents – apparently, all of a cosmetic nature, such as skins, as well as emotes for the victories – at the times when the promotions are active.

Crystal Dynamics has not officially commented on anything; neither does Square Enix. However, the leaks have once again played a trick on a video game that is not yet on the market.

The strategy of the title, which will be a game as a service, involves long-term amortization through microtransactions in aesthetic elements, since there will be no payment for the following characters or stories that are periodically published in Marvel’s Avengers.



