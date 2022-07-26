Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has found its director, and he is already part of the Marvel family

It’s safe to say that Marvel Studios delivered the merchandise for its Hall H panel at Comic-Con in San Diego last weekend. In addition to the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, we also learned about the official Phase 5 list and some details regarding Phase 6. As for the latter, we can expect two films. During this period, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” were filmed, and just a few days after these films were officially announced, it became known that the director of “Kang Dynasty” would be a familiar director from the Marvel cinematic universe.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed last year’s “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has been cast to direct “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to THR. This is the third MCU project Cretton is working on, because, in addition to returning to Shang Chi 2, he, along with Andrew Guest from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is developing the Wonder Man series for Disney+. Cretton’s other works include “The Glass Castle” and “Just Have Mercy.”

That’s not all…