Avengers Endgame: This easter egg could introduce X-Men

A new clue from Avengers Endgame may have teased the upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War saw the Crazy Titan, Thanos, emerge. Obsessed with the Stones of Infinity, he wiped out half of humanity with a snap of his finger, forcing the Avengers in the sequel to reunite and bring back the missing thanks to time travel. If this one could have had a certain impact on Phase 4 of the MCU like Avengers: Endgame, the journey of Iron and Captain America through the offices of SHIELD in the 1970s could also allow introduce the X-Men into the MCU. More specifically, a Reddit user returned to the scene where Steve Rogers spots Peggy Carter, chatting with another agent. If the conversation seems inaudible, the subtitles of Avengers: Endgame on Disney + made it possible to hear the conversation, the agent of the S.H.I.E.L.D making reference in particular to lightning as well as lightning.

If the adhesion of subtitles may seem useless at first, it is still astonishing that the production added them if it was not to teaser the probable arrival of one of the most famous mutants of the comics . As you may have guessed, the lightning bolts could indeed correspond to the upcoming presence of Tornado in the MCU. This is not the first time that heroin has been mentioned, several rumors suggesting that it could appear in Black Panther 2 before the arrival of the X-Men. Since Kevin Feige’s announcements at Comic Con in San Diego in 2019, fans have been speculating on how the mutants could finally join the MCU. This easter egg could thus be a funny nod to the existence of Tornado in the universe while another possibility would be the presence of Hela on Earth before she is imprisoned by Odin. This could be more consistent since the age of Tornado could be a problem in terms of intrigue. Finally, the scene also refers to Braddock’s army, an index that could tease the upcoming arrival of Captain Britain and which would thus extend the MCU catalog for the next Phases!



