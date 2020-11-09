Avengers (Disney +): women finally in power in the next film

How about a 100% female Avengers? This is what could be done in the coming years. Only women in power! An Avengers focused only on women would be possible in the future. After a completely solo film on the character of Black Widow, will Disney go further in integrating women into the world of superheroes? We tell you more.

Little by little, the women then arrive on the scene and show how bad ass they can be. During the final scene of Avengers Endgame, we saw all the women gathered to fight with each other. A very pretty action scene.

Because yes, ladies should not be underestimated. In an interview for Yahoo, Letitia Wright, the actress who plays Suri, shared some information. For her, the logical continuation of Marvel would be a 100% female Avengers. But would that be possible?

“I don’t even think we have to fight to bring it to life,” she confided. “Victoria Alonso and Kevin Feige [the bosses of Marvel Studios, editor’s note] really want to make this film a reality. It’s only a matter of time before they get started.

A 100% WOMEN’S AVENGERS?

But something is delaying all projects: covid-19. This epidemic could therefore cause a big delay in the next films of the MCU universe. The actress does not have any information about this 100% female Avengers but she has some personal desires.

When asked who she sees in this film, she replies: “I want to play alongside everyone. Danai Gurira (Okoye), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) – our mom, could be there too, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) too. Everybody. And definitely, we should have Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel ”.

The only risk is that this idea of ​​a 100% female Avengers will then be criticized as some kind of positive discrimination. Make a film with women all to do it. We hope the mix will be more subtle.



