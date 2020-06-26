Avengers Directors: Going to Movie Theaters is Risky

Anthony and Joe Russo, who sat in the director’s seat in two different Avengers and Captain America films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said that it was a very risky situation for people to go to the cinema as COVID-19 cases continued to increase. The Brotherhood also stated that they do not intend to go to the movies in the near future.

COVID-19, the new type of coronavirus epidemic, which has spread to 9.5 million people worldwide, has deeply affected the cinema as in all social areas. Analysts anticipate that measures such as many large-budget films not to be released on the scheduled date and closing movie theaters will cost Hollywood at least $ 20 billion.

Speaking in an online interview, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame’s directors Anthony and Joe Russo said that the idea of ​​going back to movie theaters was very risky as COVID-19 cases were rising, and they were not considering stepping into movie theaters anytime soon.

The Brothers Russo said they were not thinking of going to the movie theater any time soon

In response to the question of whether or not Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet will be released despite the epidemic, Joe Russo replied:

“It seems that I think there is a different risk threshold for everyone in the country right now (USA). I do not know what determines this threshold level, but I think it is a high risk situation to be in a strictly closed environment. I don’t think we are in a position to say whether it’s safe to go to the movies or to recommend it ”

Referring to the high expectation that Tenet has created in humans, Russo thinks that when the movie is released, many people will go out to the movie theaters. Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was said to be released by July 31, but sudden increases in coronavirus cases caused this date to shift to August 12.

Giving an example of the Spanish flu that occurred between 1918 and 1920 and caused an estimated 40 to 100 million people to die, Russo said, “If you go back and look at the Spanish flu, you will see that it covers a period of two or three years. I think we can narrow this time frame with technology and modern science, but it is difficult to predict whether it will be a year or two. ”



