“Avengers 6” Fan Poster Depicts Iron Man & Captain America’s Return to the MCU

A brand new fan poster of “Avengers: Secret Wars” depicts the return of Iron Man and Captain America to the MCU. During Comic-Con in San Diego in 2022, Marvel Studios outlined its next comprehensive narrative, the current phase of which was called the “Saga of the Multiverse.” There are still few concrete details regarding the overall plot and overall projects of Phase 5 and 6, but it is confirmed that the franchise is already laying the groundwork for the culmination of Phase 6 in the films “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

The next Avengers films will be released in 2025, and while no other official details regarding their narrative or cast have been disclosed, their titles alone tease what viewers can expect from them. Plans for the Kang Dynasty have already been launched with the appearance of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania after his debut in the first season of Loki. It is expected that “Avengers 5” will link the same “Avengers: Infinity War” with “Avengers 6”. I did it with “Avengers: Finale”, making up half of the story, consisting of two parts. If the template remains the same, “Secret Wars” could assemble another huge cast, potentially including characters who are no longer involved in the MCU, such as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Digital creator Hazzaa Jarrar was inspired by this idea when creating a poster layout for the movie “Avengers: Secret Wars”. In it, the co-leaders of the Avengers are joined by a mix of familiar and new faces in the MCU. All of them are fighting against the alleged villain of the film — Doctor Doom. Take a look at the image below:

Based on the original Marvel Comics Secret Wars storyline, returning Iron Man and Captain America to the Sacred Timeline, according to this fan poster, would be pretty easy. The question is whether Marvel Studios, Downey Jr. and Evans themselves are ready for this idea. When “Avengers: Secret Wars” comes out, it will be only six years since the actors last played in “Avengers: Finale.” Due to the dynamic nature of the narrative in the saga of the Multiverse, the main final projects will appear much faster. Given this, it may be too early to introduce both of the old characters in 2025, as it could cheapen both Iron Man and the corresponding grand send-off of Captain America.

If “Avengers: Secret Wars” brings back Iron Man and Captain America, viewers shouldn’t expect them to become major players in the film’s history. In any case, their potential participation will be limited, similar to the roles of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, attention is likely to focus on currently active MCU players such as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel. The artist of this poster seems to think that this will be the case, given how small both Iron Man and Captain America are on it. Despite this, considering how much this couple is loved, the return of these characters to the MCU in any capacity will undoubtedly be a pleasure for countless fans.