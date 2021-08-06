Avell Launches New Line Focused On High Performance and Mobility

Avell, a high-performance computer brand from Santa Catarina, has just announced this Thursday (5th) its new models focused on performance and mobility. Called MOB, this line has computers equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA 30 series graphics cards and prices starting at R$ 7,999.20 at the brand’s official store.

The new line can basically be split into two groups. The A-series computers (A52, A62, A65 and A70) have a 15.6-inch display while the C-series models (C62 and C65) have a 17.3-inch display. Despite having powerful hardware, the computers weigh between 2.1 and 2.5 kg, reinforcing the mobility feature of the line.

The “incoming” models

The more “basic” versions of this new line already have amazing hardware. Models A52, A62, A65 and A70 support up to 64GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (Dual Channel) and 2 SSD PCIe storage slots (one of which is SATA).

The A52, the most “simple” of the MOB family, comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB) graphics card and 120 Hz Full HD resolution display. from BRL 7,999.20.

The A65 model brings more powerful versions of the chipset (Intel Core i7-11800H), video card (NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB or 3070 8GB) and a display with QHD (1440p) resolution of 165 Hz. it has a Thunderbolt 4 port and mechanical keyboard as differentials, starting at R$ 12,999.60.

Models with a larger screen

The C-series versions of the line are characterized by a 17.3-inch display and resolutions ranging from Full HD to QHD. All models also support up to 64GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (Dual Channel) and 2 SSD PCIe storage slots (one of which is SATA), and weigh up to 2.5 kg.

The highlight goes to the C65 model, the most expensive in the family with prices starting at R$ 23,999.40. In addition to the magnesium alloy finish, the notebook can come with an RTX 3080 (16GB), glass touchpad and infrared webcam sensor for Windows Hello authentication.

Although they have extremely robust hardware, the company emphasizes that these models are still capable of serving very well those who need to take the computer wherever they go.

“Our commitment to developing high-performance notebooks is aimed at meeting the needs and expectations of demanding consumers,” says Emerson Salomão, CEO of the company. Also according to the executive, these models “are ideal for users who like to get their hands dirty and don’t do without mobility.”