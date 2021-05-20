Avell Launches First Line of Notebooks With RTX 30 Series in Brazil

Avell Notebooks, a brand dedicated to the production of high-performance equipment for software and games, announced the Storm One, the first model in the Avell Gamer Storm line to bring state-of-the-art peripherals to the segment in Brazil.

With a slim design and dimensions that deliver comfort and practicality in transportation and daily use, the Storm One is a dedicated and powerful machine for all types of use, from handling video and image editors to experiences with the latest games on the market . The notebook has a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) screen from 15 to 17 inches and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, with high color fidelity and contrast, as well as an RGB backlit keyboard with two customizable side LEDs.

The great novelty of the model is due to its processing potential, being available in two options with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6 cores and 4 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (8 cores and 4.2 Ghz) . In addition, both versions are equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which uses the power of the Ampere architecture to deliver Ray Tracing Colors with the enhanced Color Tensor and GDDR6 memory.

Storm One will also be available with great advantages in terms of energy consumption and cooling system. With Dynamic Boost 2.0 of the Series 30, the technology automatically switches between processor and video card to precisely regulate power, and the XCooling ventilation system, with 5 copper tubes and four air vents with dual fans, ensures safe temperatures and greater durability.

Avell Notebooks revealed that its new line will be complete in terms of connectivity and will have USB 3.1 Generation 1 and 2 and USB Type C Generation 2 ports, HDMI input, SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 integration and support for Windows Hello.

The pre-sale of the Storm One will start this Thursday (20), and you can check more details about the model on the official website of Avell Notebooks.