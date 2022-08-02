Avatar’s Similarity to Star Wars is Good News for Its Sequels

Parallels between James Cameron’s Avatar and Star Wars, especially with Episode IV: A New Hope, promise a good future for Avatar: The Way of Water and subsequent installments. It’s taken a long time, but James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise is finally continuing with “Avatar: The Way of Water” 2022. It would be an understatement to say that expectations are high, since three more Avatar sequels are on the way.

Avatar has taken a special place in the history of cinema thanks to its revolutionary achievements in the field of computer graphics and 3D technologies, since it is a full-length film in which humanoid aliens and human characters fall into the same otherworldly setting. The plot of “Avatar” has often been criticized for being too simple, but it worked well enough to take first place at the box office for all time. With groundbreaking visuals, an alien world filled with potential for future sequels, and a simple but universal story, 2009’s Avatar is very similar to the first installment of another major sci-fi franchise.

Like Avatar, George Lucas’ 1977 space opera A New Hope focused on revolutionizing science fiction with groundbreaking special effects and an extraordinary soundtrack, scenery and costume design. As for the plot, Episode IV is a simple version of the hero’s long-term journey, which has been a model for countless stories over the centuries and continues to influence fantasy to this day. The main attraction of “New Hope” was its visual spectacle, which opened the door to much richer and more complex storylines, since it wasn’t until its first sequel, “The Empire Strikes Back,” that George Lucas really started taking risks with the twists that are now synonymous with the “Star Wars” brand.

“Avatar” and “New Hope” are So Similar that It’s Good for James Cameron’s Franchise

Iconic parts of the Star Wars story, such as the family relationship between Darth Vader, Luke and Leia, as well as the tragic past between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan, were established only after the original film captivated viewers around the world. As soon as the “New Hope” laid the foundations, George Lucas immersed himself in the intricacies of the Jedi, the Sith, the Skywalker family and the galaxy as a whole. Currently, it is difficult to imagine “Star Wars” without such elements as “Lightning Force”, “Mandalorians” or even Yoda, but in the first film there was not even a hint of this. Even the Imperial March and the name “Anakin” first appear after Luke destroyed the first Death Star.

Before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise could have been in the same place where Star Wars was even before the release of New Hope. It is quite possible that 13 years after the release of the original film Avatar: The Way of Water, they will begin to introduce characters, locations, plot twists and concepts that will become as iconic as Star Wars, expanding the knowledge and world of Avatar just like every time. The release of “Star Wars” is based on what the “New Hope” presented. Soon, Avatar may have a complex living universe with countless stories and characters, unique epochs, as well as myths and legends in the universe.

The biggest difference between “Avatar” and “Star Wars” is that “Avatar” took 13 years to get its first sequel, while “The Empire Strikes Back” expanded the “Star Wars” myths just 3 years after the release of “A New Hope.” Because of this, the former seems to be limited to a separate story, and the latter is usually seen as the beginning of an extensive franchise. There is no doubt that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will have exciting computer graphics, but beneath the surface may be hiding its equivalent of Darth Vader’s iconic phrase “I am your father” and all the decades of world-building that accompany it.