“Avatar: The Way of Water” Surpassed Henry Cavill’s Failed “Justice League” By As Much As $100 Million

When James Cameron was making a film about the indigenous planet Pandora after the gigantic success of Titanic in 1997, anyone would have laughed at the idea that this film would become one of the greatest ever made. And they would laugh even harder if you told them that this sci-fi movie would exceed the budget of Titanic, a movie starring stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, with a production of a whopping $200 million. then the most expensive movie ever made. But James Cameron believed in his vision.

He continued to delay the release of his sci-fi masterpiece from 1999 until the technology was suitable enough to create it. And in 2009, when this animated film with a budget of 280 to 310 million dollars became the second highest-grossing film and remained so for a decade, it all paid off. But whether this will also be confirmed in the case of Avatar: The Way of Water is a tricky question, but it already seems to exceed the budget of Henry Cavill’s Justice League.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” not only has a grandiose production, but also an even bigger budget than “Justice League”.

We have established the fact that James Cameron is a visionary. Thus, we all have very high hopes for the continuation of the cult film “Avatar”, but it is also impossible to deny the “curse of the sequel”. Often movie sequels have prequels to blockbusters that don’t live up to expectations.

However, judging by the huge budget of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron is not afraid of this curse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the budget of the sci-fi film is between 350 and 400 million dollars. Now it surpasses even the D.C. Justice League with stars like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams and others.

For the uninformed: The DC movie is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and “Avatar: The Way of Water” has just surpassed it. To make a profit, a movie has to make at least a billion at the box office, and every time “at least” and “billion” are combined, it’s never a good combination. Earning billions at the box office was an achievable task before the pandemic, but very difficult after the pandemic. However, given how Avatar managed to turn the tide in the past, it’s impossible to say for sure that its sequel won’t do the same.

Are you excited to watch Avatar: The Way of Water? Let us know in the comments below.