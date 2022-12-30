“Avatar: The Way of Water” earned $1 billion (831 million pounds) at the worldwide box office in just 14 days.

It’s the fastest movie to break that milestone this year, and it’s only the third movie to break that milestone after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion.

According to BBC News, the sequel to Avatar is also the number one movie in the UK, earning 25.03 million pounds in the first two weeks after its release.

The three-hour epic was released earlier this month with a sequel about former soldier Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldanha) and their children in a new adventure on Pandora.

In a four – star review , NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a scientific experiment. It really needs to be seen on the largest possible screen through a pair of clunky 3D glasses. However, unlike its predecessor, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”

The sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, tentatively titled Avatar 3, is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024. Filming of the third part was completed in December 2020, after it was filmed in parallel with Avatar: The Way. About water in New Zealand to avoid aging problems in the style of “Very Strange Things” with younger actors.

Two more sequels are planned after Avatar 3, which are scheduled for release on December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028, respectively, although they may be canceled if the series is not successful enough at the box office.

Meanwhile, director James Cameron recently revealed that Avatar: The Path of Water was originally supposed to be ten minutes longer, but footage glorifying gun violence was cut.