Avatar: The Legend of Aang — Top 10 Worst Insults according to Ranker

Fans are not sure about the upcoming remake of “Avatar: The Legend of Aang” from Netflix (although there is no official release date yet). Previous versions of the live-action franchise didn’t really like it, and a lot needs to be done right from the original. From Aang’s innocence and kind-hearted desire to help people to the depths of Katara to Zuko’s incredible redemption, there are many incredible main characters in the series who are remembered not only for promoting the plot.

But one character who is often remembered only as a blind fighter with extraordinary bending skills deserves more recognition than she often gets. Her quick-wittedness often helped the team and really helped them out of some congestion. But it also turned out to be important to add a little levity to the show. That’s why some Ranker fans have compiled a list of Toph’s best insults.

fussy trousers

“Can’t handle a little dirt, Madame Fussi-Britch?”

After the training session with Aang ended with Katara being knocked down by a boulder, the water mage shouted at Toph, who did not respond kindly. Given Toph’s general temperament and aversion to sanctimonious behavior, this was an extreme insult aimed at completely tearing Katara apart.

If it had been inflicted by someone else, this insult probably wouldn’t have been as painful as it was. But after spending so much time with Toph, Katara realized what the phrase really meant, and it hit hard. There was nothing Toph didn’t love more than fussiness, and everyone around her knew it.

Thickheads

“I am the greatest earth mage in the world! You two blockheads, never forget about it!”

As the strongest female character in the Avatar, Toph had to prove himself again and again both as a fighter and a magician. After being told that she couldn’t be earth’s greatest magic if she couldn’t bend metal, she invented a whole new style of bending, changed the shape of metal, and caught her captors without even breaking a sweat.

This insult shows both Toph’s determination and her extraordinary self-confidence. Instead of being arrogant, Toph was just a brilliant manipulator who understood her limits (or lack thereof). After encountering some arrogant magicians herself, she trained them both, called them blockheads, and went her own way like the warrior she was.

Twinkling Fingers

“Follow me, Twinkling Fingers”.

While Twinkling Fingers was the nickname Toph gave Aang when they were both children, the insult haunted them into adulthood, even when Aang protested against it. Even when Aang was one of the best Avatars who ever lived, Toph wasn’t afraid to talk down to him or remind him of their relationship.

It just shows more confidence Toph. She never needs to be afraid, because she understands perfectly well that she can defeat any counter bender. It also shows that her friendship with Aang has persisted over the years, even if she continues to demonstrate it with her typical rude style.

Open your eyes

“I’m starting to wonder who is really blind here.”

Although this is an insult that Toph often resorted to, this does not mean that it was not valid. After Zuko arrived to offer his services to the Avatar Team, the entire team rejected him. Well, the whole team except for the greatest earth mage who ever lived.

Pointing out that Zuko was the best fire magic teacher they could find, Toph stated that she was the only one who wasn’t actually blind among them. In a way, it was true. She was the only one who saw the reality of the situation when the others were too caught up in their contempt for Zuko. It also showed Toph’s wisdom, even if she didn’t express herself very kindly.

Maternal disappointment

“If you ask me, my girls have never been so well versed in metal bending.”

The biggest bully in Avatar, Toph, turned out to be an extraordinary metal magic, but she was often disappointed in her daughters. Although they both turned out to be incredible metal magicians who served to rejuvenate cities and single-handedly controlled entire police forces.

But Toph found that their skills were insufficient. Although they were experienced, they couldn’t take her place. After discovering that they had left a metal poison in Korra’s body, Toph noticed that none of them had mastered the skill well enough, despite the fact that they had proven their abilities a thousand times. It just shows her insanely high standards that no normal person can match.

Smaller than a boulder

“When you’re ready, Pebble!”

In one of the best episodes of Avatar, Toph defeated an incredible earth magic champion without even breaking a sweat. But before her victory, when he declared that he did not want to harm the little girl, Toph mocked him and claimed that he could not deserve the nickname “Vaun”. Instead, he was nothing more than a pebble.