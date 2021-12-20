Avatar: The Last Airmaster Has New Additions To Its Cast

Avatar: Recently, Netflix announced more new additions to the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action that is being produced in streaming based directly on Nickelodeon’s animation.

In addition to the audience already meeting the interpreters of the main core of protagonists, composed of Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), now it’s time to know who has come to play characters important ones like Azula, Suki and Avatar Kyoshi.

In the role of the first, Zuko’s princess and sister Elizabeth Yu was cast. Seen as an anti-heroine in the animated series, Azula is a firebender capable of great feats, being a perfectionist and full of ambition. The warrior Suki will be played by Maria Zhang, who has been in interesting productions on television and in movies.

To play the character’s mother, Tamlyn Tomita, who was recently seen in ABC’s The Good Doctor, was invited. Yukari is described as a very insightful leader to rule the small village of Kyoshi warriors. In fact, the Earth Kingdom Avatar will be played by Yvonne Chapman, while Katara and Sokka’s grandmother will have actress Casey Camp-Horinek in her role.

Learn more about the live action of Avatar: The Legend of Aang

Gradually, fans of the Nickelodeon animated series can see the shape the Netflix project is taking. It is also worth remembering that Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee have already been announced as the interpreters, respectively, of Fire Lord Ozai, Commander Zhao and the funny Uncle Iroh.

Although Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, creators of the original production, have withdrawn from the project, command of the episodes remains in the hands of producer Albert Kim, who has assigned Jet Wilkinson, Michael Goi, Jabbar Raisani and Roseanne Liang to direct all episodes.