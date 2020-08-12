Avatar: show creators leave after bickering with Netflix

It seems that everything involving Avatar: The Last Airbender, after the animated series from Nickelodeon, tends to go through great difficulties.

In 2010 the world saw the Hollywood film in the franchise produced by M. Night Shyamalan’s, a product that is at least controversial so as not to rate it worse. But the fact is that the public’s affection for the series has survived that moment, and since the rise of streaming platforms, Avatar is still very consumed.

This led Netflix to announce a live-action series, which excited the general public mainly because the participation of the creators of the original show had been confirmed. However, a bad omen came today through an open letter written by Michael DiMartino.

According to him, it had been difficult to work on the creative part of the show, to the point that a lot of things in the scripts no longer reflect what he wanted for the new version. Thanks to that, both he and Bryan Konietzko are leaving the production of the program.

I also sought the wisdom of stoic philosophers who were great at differentiating between what is under our control and what is not. I realized that I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series […] so I chose to leave the project. It was the most difficult professional decision I ever had to make, and certainly not one I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity. ”

With that, the expectations of many went down the drain. DiMartino, however, believes that Netflix can still make a good show for what it has already checked.

Despite being announced, the live-action series of Avatar has not yet been released because it is still in an early stage of production.



