Avatar, Raya and the Last Dragon and weekend booths

After almost a year of being closed, movie theaters around the world have finally started to open. Between the debuts in the North American market and the relaunch of Avatar in China, check out the main box office of 2021.

Avatar back to first place

Back on Chinese screens, James Cameron’s success dominated the weekend box office, grossing $ 14.1 million. In the last ten days alone, the 2009 feature won more than $ 41 million.

With that, Avatar returns to be the highest grossing film of all time. In 2019, the feature had lost its post to Avengers: Endgame.

North American market

With cinemas reopening in Los Angeles and New York, the box office is beginning to recover.

Disney animation, Raya and the Last Dragon, remained the most watched movie, grossing $ 23.4 million in the U.S. and $ 71.2 million worldwide. In Brazil, the feature is available for rent at Disney +.

In their fourth weekend on display, Tom and Jerry saw a 7% drop in their box office, but it still secured itself as the second most watched movie. In total, the title has already raised $ 77.2 million.

Completing the list of the 5 highest grossing films in the North American weekend, we have The Courier with US $ 2 million; Chaos Walking with $ 1.9 million; and The Croods: A New Age with $ 620,000.

Productions nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Bela Vingança had an increase in revenue after the list was released.

Recovering at a slow pace, cinemas around the world are looking forward to the release of Godzilla vs. King Kong on March 25. The expectation is that this will be the biggest debut since the beginning of the pandemic.