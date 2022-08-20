Avatar Leak: The Latest Aang Game Compared to Breath of the Wild and Marvel’s What If

Over the years, Avatar: The Last Airbender has had a number of video game adaptations, perhaps the most famous being 2007’s Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Burning Earth, which allows players to unlock 1,000 game points in about five minutes. Most Avatar video game adaptations have failed to meet the high bar set by the animated series, but the just—leaked Avatar: The Last Airbender – In Search of Balance definitely sounds like it has potential.

The news site Avatar: The Last Airbender has published a report on the leakage of Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG Quest on Balance. The site claims to have seen footage from the game, which will apparently be released on November 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, for Xbox One and Xbox and in the X series. The output compares Avatar: The Legend of Aang – the search for balance with the legend. Zelda: Breath of the Wild in terms of the visual style of the game, although it is emphasized that the gameplay between them is very different.

While the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – an open-world game, Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Search for Balance – no. According to the publication, the game tells about the Order of the White Lotus, repeating the events of the animated series, where players go through the entire storyline, but with some key changes due to who tells each story. As explained to the avatar news, the events of Book 1: Water will be covered by Pakku, 2 Books: Earth — Bumi, and 3 Books: Fire — by the favorite character of fans of Airo. Avatar News reported that the game will be “similar to Avatar, what if…?” and although they have only seen Aang in action, they understand that there may be other game characters.

If Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Quest for Balance is real, you need to imagine that fans will find out about the game in an official capacity sooner rather than later. After all, the game is supposedly tied to the release date of November 8, which means that the publisher has only a few months to promote it. The premiere at Gamescom live is scheduled for August 23, so perhaps the game will be presented at this event. On the other hand, it may be announced completely independently of any major gaming events, or the leaks may be inaccurate and it will happen later than expected.

Fans of the franchise should wait for the official announcement before getting too excited about Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Quest for Balance. But although the console role-playing game has not yet been announced, fans can try the tactical role-playing game “Avatar: Generations”, which is being released in some territories for Android and iOS devices.

According to rumors, Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Search for Balance will be released on November 8 on PC- PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.