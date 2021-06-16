Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Secured Star Wars Game To Massive

Avatar: Without a doubt, the biggest surprise of the Ubisoft conference at E3 2021 was the revelation of the game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora right at the end of the presentation. The most curious thing is that we found out today that developer Massive used precisely this project to persuade Disney to develop a new Star Wars game!

Best known for working on The Division, Massive showcased their work in progress on the official Avatar game to Sean Shoptaw, the SVP of Walt Disney Games. In an interview with the IGN website, he said that the talent and potential of the team were evident thanks to this!

“The first encounter we had with Massive was after they bought Fox. They had the Avatar game and that showed us the potential for Star Wars,” recalled Shoptaw. “We aligned a lot around the passion and creativity that surrounded the franchise, so this was a natural evolution of our relationship.”

“We’ve wanted to make an open world of Star Wars for a long time, and Massive was also passionate about that concept, so the conversation went very easy. We’re aware of what fans would like to see and the kind of game they’ve been looking forward to. ”

What did you think of this partnership? Are you also excited for future studio projects? Let us know in the comments below!