Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Must Relive Its Past Games

After its release in 2009, Avatar became a recognized cultural phenomenon. Although some critics argued that the film was overrated and full of plot cliches, that didn’t stop “Avatar” from collecting $1 billion by its 19th day, $2 billion in a few months, and now, 13 years after its release, “Avatar” has collected $2.847 billion. which made it the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing even modern juggernauts like Avengers: Finale. And given that there are a lot of Avatar sequels on the horizon, it seems like a firm bet that Avatar fever will return in full force, which is great news for Avatar: Pandora Borders from Ubisoft.

Released either late this year or early next, Avatar: Pandora’s Borders looks set to be one impressive licensed game. Using the new Snowdrop engine, Avatar: Pandora’s Borders allows players to explore a giant open world, just like its movie counterpart, just like its movie counterpart. But Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is not the first game set in James Cameron’s universe, and the reputation of the series in the gaming environment is not the best.

The first Avatar on the game raid landscape

Released immediately after the peak of the popularity of licensed games, Avatar got its own video game, and following the trend of that time, three completely different versions of the game were released. This game, officially named “Avatar of James Cameron: The Game”, was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released on almost all consoles of that time, ranging from large-budget versions for PS3 and Xbox 360 and ending with smaller versions for PSP and DS.

The first and most popular version of Avatar: The Game was a version for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. This version of the game uses the perspective of a third-person shooter and naturally boasts the best visual effects in various versions of the game. “Avatar: The Game”, “RDA”‘vi. The choice of any of them affects the story, but not too much on the gameplay, since the player can use both machine guns and bows regardless of his choice. The gameplay in this version is pretty standard, but the visuals are pretty solid for a 7th generation game.

The Avatar: Game versions for Wii and PSP, oddly enough, are very similar. This version has a completely different story and type of gameplay, where players take on the role of a Na’vi warrior who significantly outnumbers the RDA forces in terms of armament and numbers and must use stealth and guerrilla tactics to survive. While the visuals are rough and the motion controls for the Wii port are often disappointing, this style of storytelling and gameplay works much better with the Avatar license than just a run-of-the-mill third-person shooter.

“Avatar: The Game”, “Nintendo DS”. Avatar: DS Games is not a third—person shooter or stealth game, but a clone of Zelda, but surprisingly good, with detailed character models and environments, as well as charming visual effects and level design.

Avatar: Pandora’s Borders can easily forget your past

Although Avatar: The game did not receive particularly good reviews at launch, regardless of the different versions, they are far from the worst licensed games, and some Avatar fans still have fond memories of them. For dedicated fans, these games were the only way to gain more knowledge and stories about Avatar, so regardless of their quality, some still appreciate them.

“Avatar”, “Avatar: Pandora’s Borders”. With the new Snowdrop engine, Pandora’s world will look brighter and more stunning than ever, and thanks to the fact that the game uses open-world gameplay mechanics, fans will finally be able to explore this living and breathing world at their own pace.

In addition to this, it is confirmed that Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is a canon for the franchise, which means that fans will be able to dive even deeper into the knowledge of the franchise to experience a completely new story set in the Avatar universe. even connected with the upcoming sequels of “Avatar”. Simply put, Avatar: Pandora’s Borders doesn’t need to do much, “Avatar”.

Avatar: Pandora’s Borders is scheduled for release in 2022 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.