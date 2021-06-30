Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: Director Explains Focus on New Generation

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: Unveiled by surprise at the end of Ubisoft’s presentation at E3 2021, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released in 2022 only for the new generation, a somewhat surprising decision considering that its development started in 2017, long before of the announcement of the new consoles.

Technical programming director Nikolay Stefanov told IGN in an interview that this decision was made because the new video games “allowed us to create objects with even more detail, especially when you’re flying really high. We can render things from a great distance, with right to ray tracing and shadows many miles from you!”

“If you think about the hardware, the old hard drives limited us to creating more formulaic worlds because you couldn’t put so many awesome things next to each other. Even wildlife, the way artificial intelligence perceives and attacks you, that kind of thing it only advanced with the Snowdrop engine, which allows us to do what was previously impossible.”

Let’s see if the choice to focus only on the new consoles really pays off when the game hits the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. How are your expectations for this release? Comment below!