Avatar cut from Disney Plush before re-release in cinema

Disney Plus has quietly removed James Cameron’s Avatar from its streaming library ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release this September.

Subscribers can no longer watch “Avatar” on Disney+ since the film was taken off the platform, but will reportedly return to the streaming service before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in December, Variety reports. This decision could have been motivated by the fact that the 2009 sci-fi epic returns to theaters next month, which will allow fans to watch the movie on the big screen before continuing.

“Avatar” returns to theaters in stunning 4K extended dynamic range for a limited two-week run starting on September 23. Viewers may need to refresh their memory, as it has been 13 years since they first went to Pandora. The original film was a huge commercial success and critical acclaim when it was released in 2009, grossing $2.84 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

IGN’s own review called Avatar “a milestone in the history of cinema, a film that will be remembered 70 years from now as redefining the boundaries and possibilities of cinema in much the same way that D. W. Griffith’s films did. He helps viewers take a giant step forward in their rejection of disbelief in what is “real” on the screen, while simultaneously raising the bar of what films of the genre of mass appeal can be and what they can achieve.”

The theatrical reissue of “Avatar” prepares the audience for “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which is due to be released on December 16. The action of the long-awaited sequel takes place more than ten years after the events of the first film with Zoe Saldana. , Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, C.C.H. Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet and many others.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.