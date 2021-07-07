Avatar: Co-Creator Claims He Would Fix A Lot of Things in The Series

Avatar: In a recent interview with the Braving the Elements podcast, published by Entertainment Weekly, Bryan Konietzko, co-creator of the animated series Avatar: The Legend of Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender, in the original), talked about how he would like the opportunity to fix any flaws. committed by him and Michael Dante DiMartino in the development of the production.

According to him, many fans consider the series as something that borders on perfection, which, in a way, bothers him. “That surprises me, as there are a lot of things I would really like to fix,” he revealed, adding that a lot of those things are about the quality of the animation and also about the appearance of certain characters in certain episodes.

During the conversation, which also had the presence of DiMartino, the two took the opportunity to admit that the episode “The Great Divide”, shown during the 1st season of the series, is not as good as they thought.

Many fans, even, had already severely criticized the narrative development of this chapter and had never received any clarification from the creators of Avatar until then.

A perfect series? Understand the success of Nickelodeon animation

Originally launched in February 2005 by the children’s channel, the production headed by Konietzko and DiMartino was a huge success, mainly due to an extremely rich universe created around the famous folders of natural elements.

By focusing on the story of Aang, the incumbent Avatar — who has the ability to master all four core elements and ensure harmony among the population — the series offered complex, layered characters that brought action and adventure to audiences’ screens. .

After three highly praised seasons, the duo of creators set out to expand their horizons with the development of The Legend of Korra (The Legend of Korra, in the original).

The two are currently working together on a new production for Nickelodeon, which they began developing shortly after they gave up on being part of the live-action production team of their work for Netflix.