Avatar becomes the highest grossing movie

After being re-released in China, James Cameron’s Avatar film regained the highest grossing position of all time, surpassing Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Launched on Friday (12), Avatar has already grossed $ 8.9 million ($ 49.5 million), which has taken it to a gross worldwide box office total of $ 2,798,579,794, against $ 2,797. 501,328 of Avengers.

After being overtaken by the Marvel film in July 2019, Cameron prophesied, in December of the same year, that his film would regain first place (he also ranks third, with 1997’s Titanic). His certainty was based on the “small” $ 7.82 million difference between the top two.

Taking into account the closing of cinemas during the pandemic, until the reaction did not take so long, with the Chinese market returning to normality in a relatively short time. According to the online box office Maoyan, Avatar is expected to raise about $ 58 million by the end of this relaunch season.

Cameron told the CBR website that his 2009 film remains as relevant as it was at the time of its release. “We have climate change, we have deforestation, our relationship with nature is more at risk than ever”. Its sequel – Avatar 2 – ended production in September last year and is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.