Avatar 2: Trailer May Be Presented In Doctor Strange 2

The Avatar 2 trailer may be released alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to journalist Jeff Sneider, Disney is planning to release the first promotional video for director James Cameron’s upcoming film in early May, along with Marvel’s next Sorcerer Supreme feature.

So far, details of Avatar 2 have been kept under wraps. Cameron released some concept art and set photos that reveal some of the aquatic scenery that will be seen in the film.

What has been confirmed so far are the returns of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as Jake Sully and Neytiri. They will have a family of their own, but will be forced to leave their home and look for a new place to live, after the humans return to the world of Pandora to finish what they started in the first film. This change will introduce new regions of the alien planet and new creatures.

Also returning for the sequel are Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang. Joining them in the cast are Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis and Jemaine Clement. James Cameron directs the film, which has a screenplay by Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate).

Avatar 2 is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2022.