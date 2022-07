Maybe I’m an idiot, but I got the impression that Kate Winslet’s new character in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water will be a human. As the character of soldier Sam Worthington, before he enters his avatar and joins the Na’vi tribe in the mystical realm of Pandora. But now, according to the exclusive first-look images shared with Empire, we see that the Avatar character Winslet is actually blue and the leader of the Na’vi with the name Ronal.