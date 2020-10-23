Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver, great water training

Through an interview, Hollywood actress Sigourney Weaver reveals more details about the movie “Avatar 2”.

After several changes that have arisen with the long-awaited film “Avatar 2”, more details of this film have been released, as the successful actress Sigourney Weaver, who was part of the cast of the first production, will return in the new film.

The film will hit theaters in 2022, due to certain setbacks that have arisen with the arrival of the pandemic, but director James Cameron promises a story that will surely catch viewers, just as it happened with the first project.

And, the recordings of “Avatar 2” have been a challenge for Cameron, as he seeks to have a successful production with underwater filming techniques, as the actors have had to adapt to the recordings, as revealed by Sigourney Weaver .

Sigourney Weaver reveals more details on “Avatar 2”

Through an interview that the Hollywood star gave to the New York Times, she commented on more details about the training she has had for the next movie “Avatar 2”, as the actress will return with the role of “Dr. Grace Augustine”.

The 71-year-old American actress revealed that she did scuba diving in Hawaii and Florida, even swimming with manta rays, in the same way she commented that the actors had to learn not to make typical gestures such as closing their eyes in the water.

During the interview he also commented that the actors were undergoing training by a military team, who taught them to hold their breath under water, in order to facilitate the shots of director James Cameron.

Sigourney Weaver also revealed on “Avatar 2,” that the scenes were shot in a giant water tank, while the actors carried weights to stay submerged. At the moment they have not given more details, but in Somagnews, we will keep you informed.



