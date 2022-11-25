“Avatar 2 Rave” by Guillermo Del Toro Made Us See The Sequel

Now that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has hit multiplexes (and box office crushingly), the next mega-blockbuster to come out and end the year will be James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” It’s been more than a decade since Cameron brought viewers to Pandora, and most of us are skeptically hoping that the director’s obsession with his original world will pay off with an exciting adventure that also goes beyond the three-dimensional narrative (as it was in the original). The cast was clearly amazed by what they saw in the finished film. And now fellow directors are stepping in.

Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” Guillermo Del Toro is showing his own movie in theaters this holiday season with “Pinocchio,” a retelling that is being sent to Netflix, but also stops in theaters for a limited time. But that didn’t stop him from praising James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water, writing on Twitter:

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022

When a director of Guillermo Del Toro’s level calls James Cameron’s latest film “a stunning achievement,” we tend to listen to his opinion. After all, this is the director of the two best Terminator films and the wizard who sank the Titanic, who won 11 Oscars. He’s a great storyteller and visual artist, and even if you didn’t like the original Avatar story, you should have been impressed by what Cameron achieved with computer graphics and 3D technology. The film was exciting and unlike anything the audience had seen before at that time.

However, my attention is really drawn to the back half of this tweet. Guillermo Del Toro, commenting on Avatar: The Way of Water, calls him “a master at the peak of his powers.” And heck, if that’s not a loud endorsement, I don’t know what else you need to hear to secure your ticket. Of course, the movie is reportedly long, although Cameron says there’s a good reason for that. And while Cameron talks about the world we met in Avatar, he’s already hinted at a lot of things we need to know before we head to Avatar: The Way of Water in December. So freshen up and get ready for a new journey through the alien environment of Pandora.

At the moment, James Cameron is planning to release several Avatar sequels, although even he has hedged his bets on the reality that they will come true if the next one does not find a wider audience. But the good thing about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at least in terms of box office receipts, is that competition for blockbuster dollars will be scarce until December. Almost everyone who wanted to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has seen this movie, and the rest of the offers in the multiplexes will be Oscar contenders playing on one or two screens.

You can keep track of all upcoming 2022 movies by checking our calendar. And we will have a review of “Avatar: The Way of Water” as soon as the embargo is lifted.