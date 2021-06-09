Avatar 2: Official Image Shows Pandora’s Ocean

Avatar 2: Producer Jon Landau released yesterday (8) a new concept art for Avatar 2. Taking advantage of World Oceans Day, Landau shared the image, which shows a little of the marine life of the franchise, with a Na’vi diving with a marine creature. Check it out below.

“In celebration of World Oceans Day, here’s concept art of the Avatar sequels. I’m looking forward to sharing Pandora’s oceans with the world,” the producer wrote on Twitter.

Avatar 2 follows with no plot details revealed. During an interview conducted in 2020, director James Cameron stated that he prefers it that way because “I believe in mystery and great revelation”.

The film was scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021, but was postponed until December 16, 2022. The film was one of the productions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was also one of the first to restart. On Twitter, Cameron commented on the postponement.

“Before COVID-19, everything was on track to bring the first sequel in December 2021. Unfortunately, due to the impact the pandemic has had on our schedule, it is no longer possible for us to reach that date. There is no one more disappointed by this delay than I am. But I’m thrilled with the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work Weta Digital is doing, bringing the world of Pandora and the characters in the movie to life.”

Avatar 2 will feature returns from Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao and Joel David Moore. They are joined by Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Oona Chaplin. James Cameron directs the film and signs the script alongside Josh Friedman (from the Express of Tomorrow series).