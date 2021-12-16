Avatar 2 Is Seen In A New Image: James Cameron Fears The Failure Of The Sequels

Avatar 2: The famous director of films like Terminator, Aliens, Titanic or Avatar has doubts about the future of post-COVID cinema and shares a new image. Avatar 2, the next film by the famous director James Cameron, responsible for such blockbusters as Terminator, Aliens, Titanic or Avatar, has been seen through a new image published exclusively by the Entertainment Weekly medium, a magazine for which he himself Cameron has given an interview talking about his next film and the future of post-COVID cinema, of which he has serious doubts about its viability, especially with the strong entry of streaming into homes.

This is what Pandora looks like in a new image of Avatar 2

And it is that after the colossal success of the original delivery of Avatar (remember that with the premiere of Avengers Endgame it lost the highest grossing movie position in history, although months later it regained the position thanks to its re-release in theaters), James Cameron takes years preparing several sequels, up to a total of 4 planned for the next few years, despite the doubts that the filmmaker has on a commercial level in the next post-COVID era.

This is what he has assured in a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly medium, where he has commented that “the big problem is: are we going to make money? Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new post-COVID, post-streaming world. We may never see that box office data again. Who knows? It’s all a very risky move ”, says the director.

On the other hand, and taking advantage of the occasion, James Cameron has shared a new image of Avatar 2 in which we see how life goes on in Pandora, although it is not clear if it is a frame from the film or a concept art. At the moment, we can enjoy the trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s next video game about the franchise, and that you can see heading this news.