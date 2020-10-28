Avatar 2: Images of Kate Winslet shooting underwater

They filter incredible images of Kate Winslet filming underwater for Avatar 2 OMG!

Let’s remember that 11 years ago the first Avatar movie directed by James Cameron was trained; a production that for ten years was classified as the highest grossing in the history of the cinematographic world, being surpassed by Endgame in 2019.

Due to the great success obtained, the director announced shortly after that he was developing some sequels, which were being delayed by various situations. And it is until now that Avatar 2 is known to hit theaters in late 2022.

Through the official Twitter of this long-awaited film, a surprising image of Kate Winslet filming some scenes with a spectacular underwater equipment has been revealed. An image that has generated great excitement among fans.

Reveal image of Kate Winslet in Avatar 2

In this photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a suit with motion sensors and a kind of cape, which could well be translated into ‘wings’ after the corresponding post-production work.

From Kate Winslet's recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 26, 2020

Kate Winslet had already revealed during an interview for “The Hollywood Reporter” that she had to learn scuba diving for her role in Avatar, noting that her underwater record was seven minutes and fourteen seconds.

Filming continues for Avatar 2

Recall that Winslet had already worked hand in hand with James Cameron on another film classic “Titanic”; so it is expected that her participation in the sequel to Avatar will be a great contribution to the story.

It is worth mentioning that so far the plot of Avatar 2 is unknown, but it is thought that this second part could revolve around the Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) family.

An underwater world? A few days ago through La Verdad Noticias we learned that the actress Sigourney Weaver was in the middle of an aquatic training, which perfectly matches this new image of Winslet.



