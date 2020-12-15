Avatar 2 celebrates the end of production with its photo

CINEMA: Avatar 2 boasts its massive set of recordings in new, never-before-seen photos from the film

Production on the Avatar sequels continues in New Zealand, but things end this year with one last set. Series producer Jon Landau has taken to Instagram to post another image of the soundstages where filming continues, revealing “The Matador.”

As we know, the 2009 movie sequels will explore Pandora’s underwater ecosystems and this set is clearly something for humanity’s attempted ocean exploration in the alien world.

Landau also revealed the camera setup that was being used to film this set and once again, James Cameron remains unmatched in his commitment to getting the shot.

“The last set for the 2020 shoot,” Landau wrote on Instagram. “The Matador (a 50 ‘forward command boat) on a 16 ton 360 degree motion control base. Three Tecnocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz.

What do we know about Avatar 2?

James Cameron and his cast have been very open about the aquatic aspects of the sequels, details of which you can find out in Somagnews.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet previously spoke about meeting with the film’s director, revealing that she plays “a person from the water” in the sequels and quickly boasted of her ability to dive and hold her breath thanks to working on the films.

“I had to learn to dive freely to play that role in Avatar, and that was just amazing. My longest stamina was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy. Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yes, I play a person from the water. I am a water person. ”

The Avatar sequels, like so many other films, were delayed by Walt Disney Studios in July following a series of changes to the release schedule by the studio.

The as-yet-untitled second film was originally scheduled to debut on December 17, 2021, but is now scheduled to arrive on December 16, 2022, all other films have also been delayed a year, although it has not yet been confirmed whether Avatar 4 or 5 will happen.

James Cameron has previously said that Parts 2 and 3 must work to warrant the other sequels.

