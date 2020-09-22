Avalanche’s Token Lives By AVAX Investigators!

Avalanche launched its long-awaited mainnet transition yesterday. Many major exchanges have also begun to list Avalanche’s token, AVAX. These exchanges include Huobi, OKEx, FTX and Binance.

As it is known, AVAX was offered to the public at 0.50 and 0.85 dollars in the first place. Those who bought at $ 0.50 had to keep the tokens locked for 1 or 1.5 years. There was no locking requirement in the $ 0.85 option. In short, it is possible to say that those who invested in $ 0.85 token made 600 times profit.

Those who invested in AVAX in the public sale of Avalanche now seem to have made a profit. According to analysts, there may be an increase in AVAX in the first place. As is known, the terms “Ethereum Killer” were also used frequently for the network. Therefore, special attention is paid to Avalanche. According to key figures in the cryptocurrency community, Avalanche can help scale Ethereum-based applications without the need to include significant changes.

AVAX was trading at $ 6.37, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing.

Those Participating in the Public Sale Made Profit

Avalanche Turkey, said that they can control the balance of those sales mainnet wallet public Twitter account.

Those who have previously invested in AVAX now receive serious incentives. However, those who bought from the public sale made a profit of approximately 600%.



